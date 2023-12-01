Siemens AG set to acquire 18% stake in Siemens via inter-se transfer at discounted rate of 21%
Siemens announced that Siemens AG, based in Germany, will purchase an 18 percent stake in the company from Siemens Energy Holding BV at a rate of ₹2952.86 per share, on December 1. This price reflects a discount of 21.32 percent compared to the last closing price.
