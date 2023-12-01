Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Siemens AG set to acquire 18% stake in Siemens via inter-se transfer at discounted rate of 21%

Siemens AG set to acquire 18% stake in Siemens via inter-se transfer at discounted rate of 21%

Vaamanaa Sethi

  • Siemens announced that Siemens AG, based in Germany, will purchase an 18 percent stake in the company from Siemens Energy Holding BV at a rate of 2952.86 per share on December 1.

Siemens AG set to acquire 18% stake in Siemens via inter-se transfer at discounted rate of 21%. Photo: Reuters

Siemens announced that Siemens AG, based in Germany, will purchase an 18 percent stake in the company from Siemens Energy Holding BV at a rate of 2952.86 per share, on December 1. This price reflects a discount of 21.32 percent compared to the last closing price.

The acquisition involves 6,41,01,646 shares, resulting in a transaction value of 18,928 crore. This development follows a previous statement in which Siemens AG expressed its intention to enter into a share purchase agreement with Siemens Energy for acquiring the stake in its Indian subsidiary. The agreed purchase consideration was set at €2.1 billion.

Siemens AG and Siemens Energy Holding BV serve as key promoters of Siemens. The upcoming transaction involves an inter-se transfer among these promoter entities. As of the end of September, Siemens AG had relinquished its entire stake in the company, despite its designation as a promoter. Meanwhile, Siemens Energy Holding B.V. retained a 24 percent ownership stake in the firm.

The share price of Siemens closed at 3,750 per share, up by 2.53% on Friday, December 1. The stock has nearly gained over 11.25% in the month of November 2023.

Siemens AG has put forth a proposition to acquire shares on or after December 8. In line with a prior announcement, Siemens and Siemens Energy have concurred to recommend to the board of Siemens India a demerger of the energy business.

Siemens Energy is set to attain a controlling stake in the demerged energy business. The demerger is slated for completion in 2025, ahead of the initially scheduled timeline.

The engineering and automation major, on Tuesday, reported a 49.8% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at 571.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended September 30, 2023.

According to a regulatory filing, in the same quarter of the previous year, Siemens reported a net profit of 381.7 crore. The company's revenue from operations also saw a noteworthy surge, rising by 24.7% to 5,807.7 crore compared to 4,657.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year.

