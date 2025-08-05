Siemens Energy India shares soar 5% to 52-week high after stellar Q3 earnings, ₹280 crore investment plan

Shares of Siemens Energy India rallied over 5 percent on Tuesday, August 5, hitting a new 52-week high of ₹3,407.95 on the BSE. The surge followed the company’s strong June quarter earnings report—its first since listing in June—and the announcement of a ₹280 crore investment to expand its manufacturing operations in response to robust order inflows.

For the third quarter of FY26, Siemens Energy India reported a net profit of ₹263 crore, marking an 80 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump from ₹146 crore a year ago. The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹1,785 crore, up 20 percent YoY. A major driver behind the profit spike was a sharp 94 percent YoY surge in new orders, totaling ₹3,290 crore, indicating strong demand from both domestic and international markets.

In its exchange filing, the company attributed its performance to a robust and healthy order backlog. The operating EBITDA margin came in at a strong 19.1 percent for the quarter, buoyed by margins in the power transmission business. After accounting for one-time costs like stamp duty and transfer charges, the adjusted profit margin stood at 17.6 percent, a significant improvement over 13.3 percent in the year-ago period.

Aurangabad Expansion to Meet Growing Global Demand To capitalize on the growing demand for high-voltage switchgear products, Siemens Energy India announced a phased investment of ₹280 crore to expand its manufacturing capacity at its Aurangabad facility.

“We continue to add capacity in our Power Transmission business to serve the increasing demand—not just in India but globally,” said Managing Director and CEO Guilherme Mendonca. “With this investment, we are proud to support India’s energy transition and contribute to the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.”

First Earnings Since Listing This was the company’s first earnings report since its listing on June 19, 2025. Siemens Energy India is promoted by Siemens International Holding B.V., headquartered in the Netherlands.

Commenting on the performance, Mendonca said, “New orders grew by an exceptional 94 percent on the back of a strong domestic market and rising exports. A healthy order backlog and continuous operational excellence helped the company deliver robust results for the quarter and the nine-month period.”

Siemens Energy India operates across the energy value chain with offerings that include gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants using hydrogen, power generators, and transformers.

Stock Performance The stock has jumped 37.5 percent from its discovery price of ₹2,478.20 and over 37 percent from its listing price of ₹2,480. It had hit its 52-week low of ₹2,529.00 in June 2025. In the current month alone, the stock is up 3 percent after gaining 8.5 percent in July.