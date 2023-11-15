Siemens India share price jumps after announcement of demerger. Details here
Siemens demerger: Siemens Ltd would acquire 18% stake in Siemens India paying 2.1 billio euro
Siemens India demerger: In a bid to value unlocking, Siemens India has declared demerger of its energy business. The announcement of Siemens demerger has come much ahead of the targeted time of 2025. Promoters of the company had proposed to separate energy business of the company from Siemens Ltd by 2025. Siemens Indian gets is 35 per cent of business from energy segment.
