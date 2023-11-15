Siemens India share price jumps after announcement of demerger. Details here

Siemens India demerger: In a bid to value unlocking, Siemens India has declared demerger of its energy business. The announcement of Siemens demerger has come much ahead of the targeted time of 2025. Promoters of the company had proposed to separate energy business of the company from Siemens Ltd by 2025. Siemens Indian gets is 35 per cent of business from energy segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this value unlocking, Siemens Ltd has proposed to buy 18 per cent stake in Siemens India for a purchase price of ₹2.10 billion euro. After completion of Siemens Ltd demerger, Siemens stake in Siemens India would surge from 51 per cent to 69 per cent.

Siemens India share price jumps After the outbreak of this stock market news, huge buying interest was witnessed in Siemens India shares during Wednesday deals. Siemens share price today opened highger and went on to hit intraday high of ₹3,568.80 on NSE, logging intraday gain of near 2.50 per cent on Wednesday. Siemens share price today opened at ₹3,465 apiece levels, but made an intraday low of ₹3,413.05 per share levels after profit booking trigger at higher levels. However, the stock bounced back strongly from lower levels and regained ₹3,500 apiece levels within few hours.

Siemens demerger Siemens Ltd informed Indian stock market exchanges about demerger citing, "This is to inform you that Siemens AG, Siemens International Holding B.V., Siemens Metals Technologies Vermi:igensverwaltungs GmbH, Siemens Energy AG, Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG (formerly known as Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG), and Siemens Energy B.V. have entered on 14 November 2023 into an amendment agreement to the shareholders' agreement dated 30 March 2020 ("SHA Amendment"). The SHA Amendment has been executed by the parties for further regulating their relationship as (director indirect) shareholders of the Company."

The SHA was executed for the purpose of regula1ng the rela1onship between the par1es as (direct or indirect) shareholders of the Company. The Amendment Agreement was executed inter alia to introduce certain addi1onal par1es to the SHA (as set out in (i) above) and to amend the terms of the SHA.

Siemens energy demerger details The amendments to the SHA pursuant to the execu1on of the Amendment Agreement inter alia are as follows:

1] SE AG, SE BV and SMTV, which are all promoters/ members of the promoter group of the Company,(2) have become par1es to the SHA by way of accession pursuant to execu1on of the Amendment Agreement on November 14, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] The shareholders have declared their intent to propose to the Company’s bodies to start prepara1ons and subsequently implement the separa1on of the Company’s energy business into a separate stock market listed en1ty by way of demerger.

3] Subsequent to demerger, that par1es have agreed certain procedures to enable SE AG to acquire a majority share in the demerged and newly listed en1ty containing the Company’s former energy business.

4] Furthermore, SAG declares its intent to buy and SE BV its intent to sell 18% shareholding in the Company at a price of approx. 2 billion Euro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] The par1es had agreed to set up a steering commieee under the SHA. As disclosed previously, it would serve as a forum for alignment amongst the par1es but may not take any binding decisions whatsoever. While the steering commieee was not cons1tuted previously, pursuant to the Amendment Agreement, it has been agreed that it shall consist of two persons that have been iden1fied by SAG and SE KG.

None of the terms hereinabove have an impact on the management or control of the Company.

