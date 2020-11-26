Siemens’ Q2 beat notwithstanding, its stock is running far ahead of itself

Shares of capital goods company Siemens Ltd are on a roll following its September quarter earnings. The stock ended Thursday’s session at Rs1533, up more than 12% on the NSE.

The company beat analysts’ expectations on key earnings parameters. But analysts caution that cost rationalisation largely drove earnings outperformance, so one shouldn’t get carried away by the stocks’ sharp rally.

Net profit fell 4.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹330.2 crore in Q4FY20, but exceeded Bloomberg's analysts' consensus estimate of Rs210.10 crore. Similarly, revenue at Rs3546.8 crore was down 9% y-o-y, but ahead of the consensus forecast of Rs3046 crore.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd said Ebitda at Rs450 crore was 54% above its estimates. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Ebitda margins at 12.9%, improved by 120 basis points (bps) y-o-y aided by decline in expenses. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

“Revenues seem to have recovered on the back of short-cycle orders, which are primarily driven by optimization capex & automation. The sharp improvement in margins has come as a surprise for the Street. This is largely due to cost rationalization measures. But how much of these costs are sustainable remains to be seen," said Umesh Raut, lead analyst - institutional equities at Yes Securities Ltd.

Lately, thanks to the gradual reopening of the economy and government’s increased focus on demand revival, sentiment towards the capital goods sector has improved. In Q4FY20, Siemens’ order inflows improved by 9% y-o-y to Rs3220 crore. According to the company's management, there are initial signs of an up-tick across some market segments and increased government spend in infrastructure is critical at this time for a sustained revival.

Siemens has exposure to consumption-facing sectors such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and chemicals. So, that may have also contributed to the stock’s up move, analysts point out. Still, considering that cost savings may not sustain as business normalcy resumes, the stock seems to have run ahead of its fundamentals.

The average target price set by 23 brokerages covering this stock works out to Rs1187. But Simen’s current market price is about 30% higher already. Also, the stock is trading at one-year forward price-to-earnings of about 43 times.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via