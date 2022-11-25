Siemens rides high on order inflow

Even so, the rise in Siemens’ shares suggest investors are factoring in the brighter picture to a good extent, which may well cap meaningful gains in the near-term. Strong order inflow could support the stock and thus maintaining the momentum is key. “Investors will watch whether Siemens’ quarterly run-rate of order inflows improves in FY23 from around the ₹5,000 crore seen in FY22," Anwani said.