Siemens share price rises over 5% to hit 52-week high; here's why1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Siemens share price today: Following the announcement that shareholders had rejected the sale of the low-voltage motors division to the parent company, Siemens share price climbed more than 5% to hit a 52-week high on Monday during trade.
Siemens share price jumped over 5% to touch 52-week high on Monday's trading session following the news that shareholders rejected the sale of the low-voltage motors division to the parent company. Siemens share price opened at an intraday low of ₹3,902.55 apiece on BSE. Siemens share price today hit intaday high of ₹4,066.10 per share.
