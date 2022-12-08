As per the government statement, the successful bidder will supply the first five locomotives in the first year which is scheduled in 2023-24, while the locomotives supply is higher to 35 in the second year (2024-25), and further to 80 locomotives each in third (2025-26) and fourth year (2026-27). The supply of locomotives increases to 100 each in the fifth year and sixth year. However, from the seventh year which would be 2029-30 to the 11th year i.e. 2033-34, the supply would be 160 locomotives each.

