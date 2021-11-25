Siemens stock falls 5% as inflation hits operating margins

Strong order inflows are imperative for its future outlook, given the rich valuations of the stock, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. According to the brokerage house, the stock has sharply re-rated in anticipation of a capex recovery, but fails to account for margin pressure in the business. “The company needs to consistently surprise on order intake to meet revenue growth expectations," added the report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}