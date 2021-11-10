Sigachi Industries IPO allotment date today. How to check application status

2 min read.Updated: 10 Nov 2021, 09:02 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar
Sigachi Industries IPO allotment date: Bidders check their application status online either at BSE website or at the official registrar's website
Sigachi IPO allotment date: Announcement of share allotment of Sigachi Industries IPO (Initial Public Offering) is likely to take place today. Therefore, bidders of the public issue worth ₹125.43 crore are advised to keep an eye on the finalisation of share allotment process. After the announcement of share allotment, bidders will be able to check Sigachi IPO allotment status online. They can check their application status online either at BSE website or at the official registrar's website. Official registrar of Sigachi Industries IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and its official website is bigshareonline.com.
How to check Sigachi IPO allotment status at Bigshare Services
Those who want to check their Sigachi Industries IPO allotment status at official registrar's website, they are advised to login at direct Bigshare Services' website — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at Link Intime's direct link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html;
2] Select Sigachi IPO;
3] Enter your PAN card details; and
4] Click at 'Search' option.
Your Sigachi IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.
