Sigachi Industries IPO allotment date today. How to check application status

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sigachi IPO allotment date: Announcement of share allotment of Sigachi Industries IPO (Initial Public Offering) is likely to take place today. Therefore, bidders of the public issue worth ₹125.43 crore are advised to keep an eye on the finalisation of share allotment process. After the announcement of share allotment, bidders will be able to check Sigachi IPO allotment status online. They can check their application status online either at BSE website or at the official registrar's website. Official registrar of Sigachi Industries IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and its official website is bigshareonline.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sigachi IPO allotment date: Announcement of share allotment of Sigachi Industries IPO (Initial Public Offering) is likely to take place today. Therefore, bidders of the public issue worth ₹125.43 crore are advised to keep an eye on the finalisation of share allotment process. After the announcement of share allotment, bidders will be able to check Sigachi IPO allotment status online. They can check their application status online either at BSE website or at the official registrar's website. Official registrar of Sigachi Industries IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and its official website is bigshareonline.com.

Links to check Sigachi IPO allotment status {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Links to check Sigachi IPO allotment status Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

As mentioned above, bidders of the Sigachi IPO are advised to check their allotment status online by either logging in at the BSE website or at the Bigshare Services's website. For convenience, they can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Bigshare Services link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check Sigachi Industries IPO allotment status at BSE

To check one's IPO application status online at BSE, one can log in at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at BSE's direct web link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Select Sigachi Industries IPO;

4] Enter your PAN details; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Sigachi Industries IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check Sigachi IPO allotment status at Bigshare Services

Those who want to check their Sigachi Industries IPO allotment status at official registrar's website, they are advised to login at direct Bigshare Services' website — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at Link Intime's direct link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Select Sigachi IPO;

3] Enter your PAN card details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your Sigachi IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}