Sigachi Industries makes spectacular debut on bourses, lists at 267% premium

SIL is engaged in manufacturing microcrystalline cellulose which is widely used as an excipient for finished dosages in the pharmaceutical industry. The inert non-reactive, free flowing and versatile nature of MCC has varied applications in the pharmaceutical, food, nutraceuticals and the cosmetic industries. It manufactures MCC of various grades ranging from 15 microns to 250 microns. The major grades of MCC manufactured and marketed by the Company are branded as HiCel and AceCel.