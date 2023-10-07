Sigachi Industries, others to trade ex-split, ex-bonus next week; check full list
Sigachi Industries will trade ex-split on October 9 and has declared a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1, according to BSE data
Shares of a few companies including Sigachi Industries, MRP Agro Ltd, among others will trade either ex-split and ex-bonus in the coming week, starting from Monday, October 9. According to BSE data, no stocks will trade ex-dividend in the coming week.
