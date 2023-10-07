comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 06 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 0.52%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235.75 0.79%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 196.85 0.18%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 594.1 0.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,534.15 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Sigachi Industries, others to trade ex-split, ex-bonus next week; check full list
Back

Sigachi Industries, others to trade ex-split, ex-bonus next week; check full list

 Nikita Prasad

Sigachi Industries will trade ex-split on October 9 and has declared a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1, according to BSE data

A stock split or stock divide increases the number of shares in a company.Premium
A stock split or stock divide increases the number of shares in a company.

Shares of a few companies including Sigachi Industries, MRP Agro Ltd, among others will trade either ex-split and ex-bonus in the coming week, starting from Monday, October 9. According to BSE data, no stocks will trade ex-dividend in the coming week.

Typically, a stock split is a corporate action and happens when a company increases the number of its shares to boost the liquidity. The company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously.

However, the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not fundamentally change the company's value.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (sometimes denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). This means for every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split. A reverse stock split is an opposite transaction, in which a company lowers, instead of increasing, the number of shares outstanding, raising the share price accordingly.

On the other hand, a bonus issue is a corporate action which is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, the companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may decide to give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The following are the stocks that have declared stock split in the upcoming week:

1.Sigachi Industries: The company will trade ex-split on October 9 and has declared a stock split from 10 to 1

2.Gujarat Themis Biosyn: The company will trade ex-split on October 10 and has declared a stock split from 5 to 1

3.Themis Medicare: The company will trade ex-split on October 10 and has declared a stock split from 10 to 1

Also Read: TCS to consider share buyback on October 11; Details here

The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week:

1.Jonjua Overseas Ltd: The company will trade ex-bonus on October 10 and has declared a bonus issue in the ratio 9:50

2.Advance Lifestyles: The company will trade ex-bonus on October 13 and has declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:1

3.MRP Agro: The company will trade ex-bonus on October 13 and has declared a bonus issue in the ratio 2:1

4.RMC Switchgears Ltd: The company will trade ex-bonus on October 13 and has declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:2

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Oct 2023, 05:57 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App