Shares of a few companies including Sigachi Industries, MRP Agro Ltd, among others will trade either ex-split and ex-bonus in the coming week, starting from Monday, October 9. According to BSE data, no stocks will trade ex-dividend in the coming week.

Typically, a stock split is a corporate action and happens when a company increases the number of its shares to boost the liquidity. The company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously.

However, the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not fundamentally change the company's value.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (sometimes denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). This means for every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split. A reverse stock split is an opposite transaction, in which a company lowers, instead of increasing, the number of shares outstanding, raising the share price accordingly.

On the other hand, a bonus issue is a corporate action which is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, the companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may decide to give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

The following are the stocks that have declared stock split in the upcoming week: 1.Sigachi Industries: The company will trade ex-split on October 9 and has declared a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1

2.Gujarat Themis Biosyn: The company will trade ex-split on October 10 and has declared a stock split from ₹5 to ₹1

3.Themis Medicare: The company will trade ex-split on October 10 and has declared a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1

The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week: 1.Jonjua Overseas Ltd: The company will trade ex-bonus on October 10 and has declared a bonus issue in the ratio 9:50

2.Advance Lifestyles: The company will trade ex-bonus on October 13 and has declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:1

3.MRP Agro: The company will trade ex-bonus on October 13 and has declared a bonus issue in the ratio 2:1

4.RMC Switchgears Ltd: The company will trade ex-bonus on October 13 and has declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:2

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

