Sigachi Industries share price inches higher despite stock market crash

Small-cap pharma stock Sigachi Industries witnessed a decent gain of about 2 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Friday, June 13, despite the stock market crash. Sigachi Industries' share price opened at ₹56.50 against its previous close of ₹57.44 and rose 1.74 per cent to an intraday high of ₹58.44. On the other hand, equity benchmark Sensex crashed more than 1,300 points during the session.

The stock rose after the company announced it had received the official guidelines from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Andhra Pradesh, for its facility in the Kurnool district.

"Sigachi Industries, a leading player in pharmaceutical excipients and active ingredients, has received the Terms of Reference (ToR) from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Andhra Pradesh for its upcoming bulk drugs, drug intermediates, and speciality chemicals facility at Orvakal, Kurnool District," the company said in an exchange filing on June 13.

With the Terms of Reference now in place, the environmental clearance (EC) process is set to commence from 15th July 2025, followed by project development activities beginning from 1st August 2025, the company said.

According to the company, the project will be instrumental in enhancing the company’s API manufacturing capacity and global reach, supporting pipeline expansion for regulated and semi-regulated markets and establishing a strategically located facility with export potential. It will also contribute to “Make in India” through world-class infrastructure and sustainable practices, the company added.

"This is a significant milestone in our journey to become a vertically integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing company. The Orvakal project will anchor our next phase of growth in APIs and speciality chemicals, helping us create scalable, sustainable, and compliant operations for global markets," said Amit Raj Sinha, Managing Director and CEO of Sigachi Industries.

"At Sigachi, we are strategically positioning ourselves to cater to increasing global demand by building capacity closer to key markets and regulatory jurisdictions. The new facility will not only strengthen our product supply chain but also enable faster commercialisation, seamless tech transfers, and enhanced responsiveness to evolving customer requirements,” Sinha said.

Sigachi Industries share price trend Sigachi Industries share price has been under pressure over the last year, falling about 11 per cent. The small-cap stock hit a 52-week low of ₹34.51 on February 17 this year and a 52-week high of ₹69.75 on August 1 last year.

The stock, however, has seen healthy traction this year as year-to-date, it is up about 14 per cent.

On a monthly scale, the stock has been in the green since April this year. It is up 9 per cent in June so far.

