Stock market today: Shares of small-cap company Sigachi Industries witnessed an over 7% jump on Monday, January 20 after the company reported earnings for the December quarter of the financial year 2024-2025 (Q3 FY25).

The pharmaceutical company posted a 27.36% increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹20.51 crore for Q3 FY25, up from ₹16.10 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the profit was down by 2% on a sequential basis.

Meanwhile, the quarter's revenue from operations was ₹139.41 crore, an increase of 25.65% year-on-year (YoY) and 11.61% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). MCC, operations and management, API, and allied trades are the company's four key revenue contributors, with MCC contributing the most at 83%.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 46.90% year over year, with EBITDA margins improving by 343 bps to 23.81% in Q3 FY25.

Future Plans Sigachi Industries plans to increase its market presence by expanding into new regions while also deepening market penetration with existing customers.

As part of its strategy, the company said it plans to target B2B growth in human

nutrition and expand excipient exports across 60 countries. It further looks to enter regulated API markets by pursuing EU approvals and securing 9 CEPs in FY25 for critical APIs.

For its MCC business, the company strives for 80% capacity utilisation of added capacity by FY26.

Earnings Impact Following the Q3 earnings announcement, the stock jumped 7.07% to ₹55.66 apiece. Sigachi Industries share price opened at ₹55, higher than its previous close of ₹51.98.

The small-cap stock, with a market capitalisation of ₹1,775 crore, is trading 72% below its 52-week high of ₹95.94 while it has risen 28% from its 52-week low level.