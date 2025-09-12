Sigachi Industries share price: Pharma stock jumps 37% in two days. Is India-US trade deal buzz behind this rally?

Pranati Deva
Published12 Sep 2025, 11:23 AM IST
Shares of smallcap pharma stock Sigachi Industries surged over 14 percent in intra-day deals on Friday, September 12, extending gains after an almost 20 percent rise in the previous session. Just in the 2 sessions, the stock has rallied 37 percent. The surge comes following positive developments around the India-US trade deal and ahead of its dividend record date.

Yesterday, the EU rejected US President Donald Trump’s proposal to impose a 100% tariff on India as punishment for buying Russian oil, asper media reports. However, the EU has not officially confirmed anything about the tariffs on India.

Meanwhile, on September 1, the Associated Press reported that the US is set to impose duties exceeding 200 percent on imported drugs. In late August, US President Donald Trump announced plans to slash drug prices by 1,400–1,500 percent. At present, Indian pharmaceutical products enter the US market tariff-free.

Last month, the US had imposed a 25 percent tariff on Indian imports, later doubling it to 50 percent, citing India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. Pharmaceuticals, however, have so far remained exempt from these trade barriers.

"Sigachi Industries is a pharma stock with exposure in US exports. This rally in the small-cap stock can be attributed to the recent positive statements delivered by the Indian and the US administration regarding developments in the India-US trade deal. However, the rally is entirely speculative as nothing concrete has come out from the recent meeting of the recent meetings," said Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental equity analyst.

Sigachi Industries Dividend

Hyderabad-based Sigachi Industries has fixed September 16, 2025, as the record date for its dividend, according to an exchange filing dated September 4.

In its annual general meeting (AGM) held on September 1, the board recommended a dividend of 10 percent — translating to 0.10 per equity share — on the company’s paid-up equity share capital for FY24-25. The total payout is expected to be around 3.82 crore, for which provisions have already been made in the company’s accounts.

Sigachi Industries Q1 FY26 Results

Sigachi Industries reported a consolidated net profit of 13.26 crore for the first quarter of FY26, down 11 percent from 15.03 crore in the same period last year. The decline in profitability came despite a strong 23 percent jump in revenue from operations, which rose to 128.2 crore from 104.1 crore a year ago.

The company attributed the drop in profit to higher expenses, which climbed to 107.7 crore from 94.1 crore last year.

Sigachi Industries Stock Price Performance

In today's deals, the smallcap stock jumped as muc as 14.4 percent to its day's high of 43.22. Despite this recent rally, the smallcap stock remains down over 32 percent in the past year and has shed 26 percent over the last three months.

However, September has seen a turnaround, with the pharma stock gaining 37 percent after steep monthly declines of 18 percent in August, 22.5 percent in July, and 7.7 percent in June.

About Sigachi Industries

Sigachi Industries is a leading manufacturer of microcrystalline cellulose, a key excipient used in pharmaceutical formulations. It also serves the nutraceutical and food ingredient sectors, maintaining a strong position in India’s pharma supply chain.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

