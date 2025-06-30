Sigachi Industries share price slumps 12% on reports of blast at Telangana plant

Sigachi Industries share price slumped 12% on Monday after reports of a blast at its plant in Telangana. Sigachi Industries shares declined as much as 12.3% to ₹48.39 apiece on the BSE.

Trading volumes of Sigachi Industries shares also spiked. Around 2 crore equity shares of the company changed hands, significantly above its one week average trading volume of 65 lakh shares, and one month average trading volume of 71 lakh shares.

A reactor blast took place at Sigachi Pharma Company, Pasamailaram Phase 1 area of Telangana's Sangareddy district on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

Soon after receiving the information about the incident, 11 fire tenders rushed to the spot and engaged in firefighting operations, the report added, quoting Telangana fire officials..

“The incident took place at Sigachi Pharma Company, Pasamailaram Phase 1. Eleven fire tenders have reached the site. Nearly 15-20 people have been injured. Further details awaited," said Telangana Fire Officials, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the administration is carrying out a rescue operation, and till now, they have not recovered any bodies from the site.

Speaking to ANI, the Superintendent of Police of Sangareddy, Paritosh Pankaj said, "Till now we haven't recovered any bodies, rescue operation is going on, we will update in some time."

News agency PTI shared visuals from the area showing smoke erupting from the plant.