Sigachi Industries shares make a dream debut. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Sigachi Industries shares have made a dream debut at Indian bourses delivering bumper 270 per cent listing gain to the lucky bidders. According to stock market experts, those who got Sigachi Industries shares through allotment should book 50 per cent profit and hold the rest for one target of ₹888.

Speaking on Sigachi Industries share price outlook; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Sigachi Industries shares have made a dream debut at Dalal Street today by delivering around 270 per cent listing gain to those who got Sigachi shares through allotment. Such lucky bidders should book 50 per cent profit and recover their principal and keep the rest 50 per cent stocks in their portfolio. They should hold Sigachi Industries shares for the one month target of ₹888 maintaining stop loss at ₹530 per share levels."

On what about those who failed to get Sigachi Industries shares during allotment, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "Those who failed to get Sigachi shares during allotment are advised to buy the counter at current levels for one month target of ₹888 maintaining strict stop loss at ₹530."

Echoing with Ravi Singhal's views; Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director at Proficient Equities Limited said, "Sigachi Industries shares made strong opening at ₹598 apiece levels on Dalal Street with ₹598. One may book profits here as the gains are to the tune of near 270 per cent. I expect further increase in price in the coming weeks if earnings are positive."

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Equity99 said, "Sigachi Industries manufacturer of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) got listed today at premium of 250 per cent highest in recent times. Long-term investors are advised to remain invested considering niche product offering of company. However considering listing premium short term investors are advised to book their profits as their capital is almost 3 times in 10 to 15 days."

Sigachi Industries shares got bumper listing today as it opened at ₹603 on BSE and ₹598 on NSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

