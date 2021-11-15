Sigachi Industries shares make a dream debut. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Speaking on Sigachi Industries share price outlook; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Sigachi Industries shares have made a dream debut at Dalal Street today by delivering around 270 per cent listing gain to those who got Sigachi shares through allotment. Such lucky bidders should book 50 per cent profit and recover their principal and keep the rest 50 per cent stocks in their portfolio. They should hold Sigachi Industries shares for the one month target of ₹888 maintaining stop loss at ₹530 per share levels."