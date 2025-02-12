Sigachi Industries shares pare intraday loss after promoters’ stake raise news

Sigachi Industries share price was volatile on Wednesday as the stock cracked over 5% intraday and then recovered. Sigachi Industries shares fell as much as 5.78% to a low of ₹35.53 apiece on the BSE. However, the smallcap stock recovered and hit an intraday high of ₹38.22 per share.

In a significant development, the promoters of Sigachi Industries have increased their stake in the company through the conversion of warrants into equity shares.

According to the stock exchange filing, promoters, including Swati Sinha and Amit Raj Sinha, converted warrants into equity shares on February 8, 2025. Amit Raj Sinha has acquired 1.40 crore shares in the company, while Swati Sinha acquired 90 lakh shares.

This acquisition has increased Amit Raj Sinha’s stake in Sigachi Industries to 5.49% and Swati Sinha stake to 2.36%. Prior to the acquisition, Amit Raj Sinha held 70,10,022 shares, aggregating to 2.10% stake, while Swati Sinha held no share.

The total promoter shareholding in Sigachi Industries as on December 31, 2024, was 44.71%, while public shareholders held 55.29% stake in the company.

The mode of acquisition involved the preferential allotment route, with the warrants being converted into equity shares, thus increasing the company’s equity share capital from ₹33.34 crore to ₹38.21 crore, comprising 38,21,17,010 shares of Re 1 each.

Meanwhile, RPS Industries Pvt Ltd remains a significant entity in the promoter group, holding over 4.29 crore shares, while shares encumbered with Amit Raj Sinha and RPS Industries Pvt Ltd stand at 25 lakh and 3.23 crore, respectively.

Sigachi Industries Share Price Trend Sigachi Industries share price has fallen 19% in one month and 26% year-to-date (YTD). The small-cap stock has taken a heavy beating and has fallen more than 38% in six months, while it has delivered negative returns of over 47% in the past one year period.

On Wednesday, Sigachi Industries shares ended 0.64% lower at ₹37.47 apiece on the BSE, with a market capitalisation of ₹1,249.43 crore.