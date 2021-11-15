Sigachi shares jump nearly 3x on debut, PolicyBazaar lists at premium

The initial share sale of SJS Enterprises was subscribed 1.59 times on the last day of subscription. SJS Enterprises is a leading player in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, offering a wide range of aesthetics products in the country. It caters to the requirements of the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, consumer appliance, medical devices, farm equipment and sanitary ware industries. The issue, with a price band of ₹531-542 a share, opened on November 1 and concluded on November 3.