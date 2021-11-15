Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sigachi shares jump nearly 3x on debut, PolicyBazaar lists at premium

Sigachi Industries, Policybazaar and SJS Enterprises shares made their stock market debut
10:16 AM IST

  • Sigachi shares listed at a bumper premium of around 270% at 603 on the BSE from its IPO issue price of 163

Shares of Sigachi Industries, PolicyBazaar and SJS Enterprises started trading on the stock exchanges on Monday. Sigachi shares listed at a bumper premium of around 270% at 603 on the BSE from its IPO issue price of 163, whereas PB Fintech made its debut at a premium of 19% at 1,163 from issue price of 980.

On the other hand, shares of Sigachi Industries listed at discount at 523 on the BSE against its issue price of 542 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) of microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries received a whopping 101.91 times subscription on the last day of the offer. Sigachi Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) which is widely used as an excipient for finished dosages in the pharmaceutical industry and has varied applications in food, nutraceuticals, and the cosmetic industries.

Meanwhile, PB Fintech Limited, which operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, was subscribed 16.59 times. PB Fintech is India's leading online platform for insurance and lending products. The company provides convenient access to insurance, credit, and other financial products.

 The initial share sale of SJS Enterprises was subscribed 1.59 times on the last day of subscription. SJS Enterprises is a leading player in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, offering a wide range of aesthetics products in the country. It caters to the requirements of the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, consumer appliance, medical devices, farm equipment and sanitary ware industries. The issue, with a price band of 531-542 a share, opened on November 1 and concluded on November 3.

