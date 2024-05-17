Signature Global share price more than triples investor wealth in 8 months; Kotak upgrades the stock to add from sell
Signature Global share price tripled investors' wealth in 8 months, surging 229 per cent since its debut. Kotak upgraded the stock to an 'add' from a 'sell' with a fair value of ₹1,375 on strong FY24 results.
Signature Global share price has seen a stupendous rally during the last few months. Since its debut on Indian bourses on September 27 last year, Signature Global share price has surged as much as 229 per cent until the May 17 close, against its issue price of ₹385 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started