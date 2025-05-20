Signature Global share price: Motilal Oswal to Nuvama — Brokerages see up to 61% upside after Q4 results 2025

Signature Global shares will be in focus of the stock market investors after the company announced its Janaury to March quarter results last week on 16 May 2025. The real estate development company recorded a 48% rise in its consolidated net profits for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Indian brokerage firms expect the real estate sector stock to have an upside of up to 61% in the future. Top brokerages like ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal, and Nuvama Institutional Equities shed light on the company's stock and their expectation along with a target price for investors.

What do brokerages expect from the stock? 1. ICICI Securities: Indian brokerage firm ICICI Securities expects a 61% upside for Signature Global stock in the Indian market. The brokerage retained a “BUY” rating for the stock but revised its target price. They also cited that the company plans to diversify its business beyond the Gurugram market, which will open up possibilities for some greenfield development.

ICICI Securities Recommendation: Buy at ₹1,236 or CMP; Target Price at ₹1,996.

2. Motilal Oswal: Motilal Oswal Financial Services pegged the stock's potential upside at 42% and cited the company's strong 63% CAGR in pre-sales from FY2021 to FY2024. They also highlighted that the company is preparing for a strong launch pipeline of premium projects, which are expected to bring in a 31% CAGR in bookings over the period from the financial year 2025 to the fiscal year 2027.

“We have valued the current residential portfolio by discounting the cash flows from all projects and accounting for the recent BD as well as potential land investments of ₹15 billion for future growth,” said the brokerage firm.

Motilal Oswal Recommendations: Buy at ₹1,236 or CMP; Target Price at ₹1,760.

3. Nuvama Institutional Equities: The brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities expects the Signature Global shares to have a potential upside of 18.18% in the next one-year period. Nuvama also attributed its view to the robust housing demand in the Indian market, along with the company's strong market presence in Gurugram, with the potential to grow into Delhi and Noida.

Nuvama Institutional Equities Recommendations: Buy at (CMP); Target Price at ₹1,456.

Signature Global Share Price Signature Global shares closed 0.39% higher at ₹1,257.50 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,252.60 at the previous market close.

The real estate developer shares have given stock market investors more than 160% returns on investment in the last five years. However, the shares have also lost 3.03% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are down 7.54% in 2025.

The shares hit their 52-week high levels at ₹1,645.85 on 16 September 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹1,010.95 on 6 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹17,669.22 crore as of the stock market close on 19 May 2025.