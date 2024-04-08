Signature Global shares gain 4.5% after Q4 sales bookings jump 240%
Signature Global achieved record pre-sales and collections in Q4 and FY24, surpassing guidance. Sales realization increased to ₹11,762 per sq. ft in FY24 compared to ₹7,886 per sq. ft in FY23. In terms of volume, the company sold 2.98 million square feet as opposed to 1.41 million square feet.
Signature Global, one of the country's leading real estate development companies, saw its shares jump 4.5% in today's trading session, reaching ₹1,366 apiece, after the company on Sunday reported robust numbers for the March quarter (Q4FY24) and for the full fiscal year (FY24).
