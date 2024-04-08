Signature Global shares gain 4.5% after Q4 sales bookings jump 240%

Signature Global achieved record pre-sales and collections in Q4 and FY24, surpassing guidance. Sales realization increased to ₹ 11,762 per sq. ft in FY24 compared to ₹ 7,886 per sq. ft in FY23. In terms of volume, the company sold 2.98 million square feet as opposed to 1.41 million square feet.

Signature Global, one of the country's leading real estate development companies, saw its shares jump 4.5% in today's trading session, reaching ₹1,366 apiece, after the company on Sunday reported robust numbers for the March quarter (Q4FY24) and for the full fiscal year (FY24). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a regulatory filing, the company said it achieved its best-ever quarterly and annual pre-sales performance of ₹4,140 crore and ₹7,270 crore, respectively, with year-on-year growth rates of 240% for the fourth quarter and 112% for the full year.

With this growth, the company has significantly exceeded its guidance of ₹4,500 crore in FY24 due to the successful launch of its first-ever premium housing project.

The company’s collections in FY24 grew 62% to ₹3,110 crore, again comfortably beating its annual guidance of ₹2,900 crore. It achieved its best-ever quarterly and annual collections.

The major contribution to sales came from sales realization, which soared 49% to ₹11,762 per sq. ft in FY24 compared to ₹7,886 per sq. ft in FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the January–March period of the last fiscal year, the company sold 1,484 units, marking an increase from 1,399 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

Additionally, the company sold 2.98 million square feet in terms of volume, compared to 1.41 million square feet in the year-ago period.

In March, the company sold 1,008 luxury flats in a new Gurugram housing project for over ₹3,600 crore within days of its pre-launch.

Net debt stood at ₹1,160 crore at the end of FY24, in comparison to ₹1,090 crore in FY23. There is a very marginal increase in net debt, however, it is on a much larger pre-sales which has more than doubled for the year, as per the company's regulatory filing.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Mr. Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman and Whole-Time Director, said, "The company’s pre-sales and collections growth in the last quarter is a testimony of its execution capabilities and the trust that it gets from home buyers. " {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In the last quarter, we launched our first project in the premium segment, which received an overwhelming response. On both fronts – pre-sales and collections, we were able to beat the guidance very comfortably, and we are sure FY25 will also be the year of robust growth for the company as we focus on expanding our footprints in the mid-income and premium segment."

The company's shares debuted on the secondary market in September 2023, with a listing gain of 19.1% at ₹458.6 apiece, surpassing the issue price of ₹385 apiece. As of the current market price, the stock is trading 251.7% higher than its issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: 13 mainboard IPOs listed in 2023 deliver multibagger returns; check full list

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!