Signature Global stock gains 6% after company sells premium flats worth over ₹2,700 cr

Signature Global witnessed a 6% increase in shares, reaching 1,469, following the successful launch of Titanium SPR project in Gurugram. The project garnered strong sales of over 2700 crore and is part of a 17 million sq. ft. land parcel in Sector 71.

A Ksheerasagar
First Published10:04 AM IST
Multibagger Stock: The company's shares debuted on the secondary market in September 2023, with a listing gain of 19.1% at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>458.6 apiece, surpassing the issue price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>385 apiece. As of the current market price, the stock is trading 276% higher than its issue price.
Multibagger Stock: The company’s shares debuted on the secondary market in September 2023, with a listing gain of 19.1% at ₹458.6 apiece, surpassing the issue price of ₹385 apiece. As of the current market price, the stock is trading 276% higher than its issue price.(Pixabay)

Signature Global, one of the country's leading real estate development companies, saw its shares jump 6% in today's early trading session, reaching 1,469 apiece after the company on Sunday announced the launch and sales success of its premium residential project in Gurugram.

The company said that the project has achieved an overwhelming response with expressions of interest of more than twice the number of apartments to be sold. Since the expression of interest, the ongoing allotment process has achieved remarkable sales of over 2700 crore till now.

Also Read | Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

The company expects the total sales figure to increase significantly after the finalization of the allotment, setting a new benchmark in the region's premium housing segment.

This is a two-phase project with a total sales potential area of 3.7 million sq. ft. The first phase comprises 2.1 million sq. ft. and the remaining 1.5 million sq. ft. The company is expecting to launch the second phase soon. This project launch is part of land parcels with a sales potential of 17 million sq. ft. in Sector 71, Gurugram.

According to the company, the entire process, from expression of interest (EOI) to allotment, booking, and payment, was conducted digitally and overseen by the renowned Boston Consulting Group (BCG), ensuring utmost transparency and reliability.

Also Read | Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Plunges on Market Turbulence

Spanning across 14.382 acres, the company said this project comprises 608 uber-premium 3.5 BHK (3 to a core) and exclusive 4.5 BHK (2 to a core) condominiums, with 26-feet and 28-feet-long decks, respectively, along with a triple-height entrance lobby and 7 lagoon pools designed by renowned international architects, such as DPC from Singapore, MPFP from the USA, Confluence, NMP Design, Senelac Consultants, and Vintech Consultants.

The demand for luxury apartments in India is experiencing a significant upswing, driven by rising disposable incomes across the population. As individuals achieve greater wealth, they increasingly seek out high-end residences that go beyond the standard offerings in the housing market.

This trend is especially noticeable in major metropolitan areas such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, where affluent segments are willing to pay premiums for luxurious living spaces.

Furthermore, changes in lifestyle preferences are contributing to the heightened demand for luxury flats. With increasing globalization, Indian consumers are exposed to global standards of living and aspire to adopt modern, cosmopolitan lifestyles. This includes a preference for residences equipped with top-tier amenities for entertainment, fitness, and relaxation, seamlessly integrated into their living environments.

Also Read | Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Trading Today

As a result, there is a growing inclination towards homes that provide superior comfort, convenience, and luxury to cater to evolving lifestyle expectations.

The company's shares debuted on the secondary market in September 2023, with a listing gain of 19.1% at 458.6 apiece, surpassing the issue price of 385 apiece. As of the current market price, the stock is trading 276% higher than its issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsStock MarketsSignature Global stock gains 6% after company sells premium flats worth over ₹2,700 cr

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

308.75
04:36 AM | 1 JUL 2024
2.55 (0.83%)

Tata Steel

175.45
04:36 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.45 (0.83%)

NTPC

371.35
04:36 AM | 1 JUL 2024
-7 (-1.85%)

Wipro

523.70
04:36 AM | 1 JUL 2024
8.8 (1.71%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,270.00
04:22 AM | 1 JUL 2024
170.45 (8.12%)

Schneider Electric Infrastructure

919.50
04:22 AM | 1 JUL 2024
53.85 (6.22%)

Intellect Design Arena

1,133.50
04:22 AM | 1 JUL 2024
64.15 (6%)

Creditaccess Grameen

1,395.50
04:22 AM | 1 JUL 2024
73.15 (5.53%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,272.00-862.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    72,984.00-1,006.00
    Kolkata
    73,200.00-287.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L1.01
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue