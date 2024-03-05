SignatureGlobal shares get a ‘Buy’ call from ICICI Securities; brokerage sees 20% upside potential
SignatureGlobal delivered 43% sales booking CAGR over FY21-23, largely through affordable/ mid-income housing projects. The company has now forayed into premium group housing projects in prime areas of Gurugram.
Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on SignatureGlobal India with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹1,705, implying an upside of 20% from Monday’s closing price. It values the company at 9x FY24-26E average embedded EBITDA on sales bookings.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started