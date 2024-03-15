Signoria Creation, an SME IPO, will list on NSE SME platform on March 19, 2024. Investors can check IPO allotment status via Bigshare link. The company specialises in women's clothing, with strong demand seen during subscription period.

Signoria Creation IPO Allotment Update: Following an impressive response from investors during the bidding period from March 12 to March 14, the focus now shifts to the allotment process for Signoria shares.

The allotment for the Signoria Creation IPO is expected to be finalised today. Investors can track their allotment status via the registrar, Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Given the oversubscription in the retail category, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportionate basis. For those who do not receive an allotment, Signoria will commence the refund process for the application money on March 18, 2024.

Simultaneously, investors who are allotted shares will have them credited to their demat accounts on the same day following the refund process. Signoria Creation is an SME IPO, with shares set to be listed on NSE SME platform, tentatively scheduled for March 19, 2024.

Steps to Check Signoria IPO Allotment Status Step 1: Visit Bigshare: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- Signoria Creation Stock IPO allotment link.

Step 2: Select "Signoria Creation IPO" in the company name section.

Step 3: Choose 'Application No/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN Number.

Step 4: Click 'Search'.

Your Signoria Creation IPO status will be displayed on your computer screen or mobile device.

About Signoria Creation Signoria Creation specialises in manufacturing and selling women's clothing, including a range of items such as dresses, dupattas, kurtas, trousers and tops. Renowned for its classic kurtis, the brand offers modern, fashionable, and comfortable clothing options. In the first quarter ending June 30, 2023, the company introduced Co-ord Set for women as a new addition to its product lineup.

Signoria Creation IPO Details The Signoria Creation IPO, valued at ₹9.28 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 14,28,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. The entire issue is a fresh offering with no offer-for-sale component. The net proceeds from the offering will be utilised for general corporate purposes and working capital needs.

Signoria Creation IPO Subscription Status The Signoria Creation IPO subscription status stood at 666.32 times on Day 3, with strong demand from retail investors (649.88 times) and non-institutional buyers (1,290.56 times). Qualified institutions buyers subscribed to the issue 107.56 times. The company has received bids for 69,03,08,000 shares, against the 10,36,000 shares on offer.

Signoria Creation IPO Grey Market Premium As per market observers, the Signoria GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹60 per share. With the upper end of the IPO price band set at ₹65 and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Signoria Creation's shares is ₹125 apiece, indicating a 92.3% increase over the issue price. The 'grey market premium' reflects investors' willingness to pay more than the issue price.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

