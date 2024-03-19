Signoria Creation share price listed with a stellar 101.5% premium over the issue price, at ₹131 a piece on the NSE SME. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The investors had been anticipating a strong listing as was evident from the strong subscription and the grey market premiums (GMP).

The grey market premium for Signoria Creation's IPO stood at +60, according to investorgain.com. This showed that the price of Signoria Creation shares were trading at a premium of ₹60 in the grey market.

Also the same indicated that Signoria Creation's expected listing price was ₹125 per share, 92.31% more than the IPO price of ₹65, taking into account the upper end of the IPO pricing band and the current premium in the grey market.

On day three, the Signoria Creation IPO had been subscribed 666.32 times. Retail investors responded well to the issue; their portion set was subscribed 649.88 times. The non-institutional investors also showed strong interest and their share set was subscribed 1,290.56 times. Meanwhile qualified institutional buyers subscribed 107.56 times to the offering.

The IPO for Signoria Creation had opened for subscription on March 12 and ended on March 14 with a share price range of ₹61 to ₹65 (price band) set for shares of face value of ₹10 each.

The ₹9.28 crore Signoria Creation IPO consists of a new issue of 14,28,000 equity shares having a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component, and this is an entirely fresh issue.

The net proceeds of the new offering are to be used by the company to fund its working capital requirements as well as for general corporate objectives.

The book running lead manager for the Signoria Creation IPO is Holani Consultants Private Limited, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acted as the registrar.

Signoria Creation manufactures and markets women's clothes, including dresses, dupattas, kurtis, pants, shirts, and co-ord sets, according to its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). Signoria Creation is well-known for its traditional Kurtis, which are offered in an assortment of hues, designs, and sizes.

