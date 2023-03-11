Silicon Valley Bank not a stakeholder in Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma clarifies2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 02:43 PM IST
- ‘Long back, by selling to other private investors, SVB exited fully with handsome returns on their total investment of only $1.7Mn,’ the Paytm boss said
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and Chief Executive Officer, Paytm on Saturday clarified that the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which was one of its first investors, fully exited with handsome returns on their total investment of only $1.7 million. The Paytm boss said SVB is not a shareholder anymore.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×