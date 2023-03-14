Silicon Valley Bank parent, CEO, CFO are sued by shareholders for fraud2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 08:19 AM IST
Silicon Valley Bank's parent company SVB Financial Group's CEO and CFO were sued by shareholders of the failed bank on Monday
SVB Financial Group and two top executives were sued on Monday by shareholders who accused them of concealing how rising interest rates would leave its Silicon Valley Bank unit, which failed last week, "particularly susceptible" to a bank run.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×