Silkflex Polymers Listing: Stock makes decent market debut, lists at 15% premium at ₹60
Silkflex Polymers IPO: The stock opened at ₹60, a 15.38% premium over the issue price. The company, engaged in trading textile inks and wood coatings, aims to use proceeds for acquisitions and working capital. The IPO was subscribed by 39.30 times.
Silkflex Polymers made a decent market debut today, on May 15, 2024, as its shares opened at ₹60 each on NSE SME, indicating a premium of 15.38% over the issue price of ₹52. The stock further jumped to ₹63 right after the listing, indicating a 21.15% jump over the issue price.
