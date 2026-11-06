Silver ETF Dhanteras 2026: Nippon India Silver ETF SILVERBEES — 145% returns in 3 years! Should you buy? Experts' views

Dhanteras Investment Guide | Silver ETF Dhanteras 2026: After the sharp rise in silver prices over the last 1.5 years, investing in physical silver with a hefty upfront amount has become challenging for marginal investors. However, they can still invest in the precious white metal through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The minimum amount required to invest in a silver ETF depends on the current market price of a single unit (which typically ranges from roughly ₹50 to a few hundred rupees, depending on prevailing silver prices and the specific ETF's unit-to-gram ratio, such as 1 unit representing 1 gram or 10 grams of silver).

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A silver ETF investor buys units through a stock exchange via a Demat and trading account; there is no fixed minimum rupee limit set by the fund house.

Dhanteras 2026 investment guide | Is silver ETF a good option? Speaking on the Silver ETF investment, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered investment expert, said, “Silver is a risky asset, and it has both investment and industrial value. In the last few years, it has generated much higher returns than any other risky asset, and it has outperformed gold returns as well. In fact, it has created wealth for its investors by outperforming other assets by a huge margin despite crashing from the record high of ₹4,20,048 per kg to ₹1,84,500 per kg levels.”

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The SEBI-registered expert said that silver prices are expected to shoot up after the US Midterm Elections and two upcoming triggers: an AI meltdown and low interest rates in the wake of cooling crude oil prices, making a silver ETF an attractive investment option for marginal investors this Dhanteras. The SEBI-registered market expert also said that the silver price is expected to touch ₹3 lakh in India during Samvat 2083, which is around 60% higher than the MCX silver rate today. So, a silver ETF investor can expect similar returns by investing in this option this Dhanteras.

Nippon India Silver ETF SILVERBEES Nippon India Silver ETF SILVERBEES has delivered massive returns to its investors in the last three years. It has risen more than 145% in the last three years, delivering annualised returns on par with the category returns in all three previous years.

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Nippon India Silver ETF SILVERBEES has given over 27% return to its upfront lump-sum investors. In the last two years, it has given over 39% annualised return to its upfront investors, whereas in the last three years, the annualised return stands at around 37%.

Nippon India Silver ETF SILVERBEES NAV price today is ₹174.80, and the silver rate today in India is around ₹1,84,500 per kg.

Dhanteras Investment Guide | How to select a silver ETF? Pointing towards the factors that make a silver ETF an attractive investment tool, Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers, said, “An investor needs to look at the category returns while comparing the return given by a silver ETF plan. If the category return is higher, this means the ETF plan is trading at a lower premium, and it has higher chances of delivering better returns.”

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Panakj Mathpal of Optima Money Managers said that a higher silver ETF premium indicates a lower probability of outperformance, as it is expected to correct more quickly when there is selling pressure on the precious white metal.

Mathpal said that one can invest in silver ETFs through the mutual fund route by choosing Nippon India Silver ETF FoF (Fund of Fund).

Is Nippon India Silver ETF SILVERBEES a good investment tool? Batting in favour of Nippon India Silver ETF SILVERBEES, Pankaj Mathpal of Optima Money Managers said, “Nippon India Silver Exchange Traded Fund SILVERBEES is one of the most popular silver ETFs in India. Its premium is also not high, as it has delivered in sync with the category returns in all three previous years.”

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Pankaj Mathpal, who is famously known as the ‘Money Guru of Indian Personal Finance ’, advised marginal investors to buy Nippon India Silver ETF SILVERBEES during the Dhanteras shopping on Friday.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).