Silver Lake converts AMC debt to equity after dazzling stock rally

Menlo Park, Calif.-based Silver Lake bought its unsecured notes in 2018, gaining a seat on AMC’s board. After the coronavirus pandemic forced AMC to temporarily close nearly all of its roughly 1,000 cinemas around the world, Silver Lake entered into a deal to convert its unsecured notes into a new first-lien convertible bond, meaning it would have first dibs on AMC’s assets in the event of a default.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}