Silver has been mined for nearly 5,000 years, yet for much of modern financial history, it has lived in gold's shadow. In periods of macro uncertainty, investors rush towards safe-haven gold. Silver, however, has often been viewed as volatile, industrial, and cyclical. That narrative, however, has begun to change meaningfully over the past year.
Everyone talks about gold, but these two silver stocks are well placed for 2026
SummarySilver's sharp rally has reshaped its role from a cyclical metal to an earnings driver. Two Indian stocks now offer direct and indirect leverage—but valuation comfort may be narrowing.
Silver has been mined for nearly 5,000 years, yet for much of modern financial history, it has lived in gold's shadow. In periods of macro uncertainty, investors rush towards safe-haven gold. Silver, however, has often been viewed as volatile, industrial, and cyclical. That narrative, however, has begun to change meaningfully over the past year.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More