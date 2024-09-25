Markets
Are the best days of silver yet to come?
Vijay L. Bhambwani 4 min read 25 Sep 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Summary
- The future of energy is shifting, and silver is at the forefront of this revolution. With its essential role in technologies like IoT and solar energy, is silver is poised for growth?
Efforts to clean up the environment, promote green energy and conserve resources received a big push after the covid-19 outbreak. The focus shifted to renewable energy.
