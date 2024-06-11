Silver prices slip another 2%, down 11% in 9 sessions; what's behind the fall?
Silver prices have dropped 10.53% in the last nine sessions, currently trading at $29.2 per ounce on Comex. Recent data showed that China's central bank paused its purchases of precious metals, including gold and silver, in May.
Silver prices tumbled another 2% on the Comex in today's sessions, reaching $29.13 an ounce, extending its bearish streak for the fourth straight week. In recent weeks, precious metals have lost some of their luster after an extended rally that pushed silver to multi-year highs.
