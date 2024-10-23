Markets
Silver, zinc prices have surged. Is a stock linked to these metals worth a bet?
Summary
- With silver hitting ₹1 lakh and zinc rebounding, the question is whether to invest in the metals or a stock tied to them. A company with exposure to both offers growth potential and dividends, making it a compelling option for investors balancing returns and risks.
When I started my career in 2011-12, silver was trading at ₹65,000 per kg. Traders in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar were optimistic about it touching ₹100,000. A decade later, that milestone has finally been reached.
