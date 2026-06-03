Silver rate today falls as strong US Jobs Data reinforces higher-for-longer interest rates amid Middle East tensions

Silver rate today: Silver prices edged lower in India as well as in the international markets on Wednesday, 3 June, as stronger-than-expected US jobs data reinforced expectations that the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated for longer. Moreover, traders remained on edge from escalating tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding US-Iran peace negotiations.

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In India, Silver price on MCX fell 0.24% to ₹2,66,066 per kg, while MCX gold rate was flat at ₹1,55,549 per 10 grams.

Spot silver was down 0.6% at $74.60 an ounce, while spot gold slipped 0.3% to $4,475.30 an ounce as of 9:02 a.m. in Singapore.

The precious metals market remained caught between competing forces. On one hand, escalating tensions in the Middle East continued to support demand for safe-haven assets. On the other, rising inflation concerns and strong US jobs data reinforced expectations that borrowing costs may remain higher for longer, limiting the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets such as silver and gold.

Iran Conflict, Oil Rally and Fed Expectations Remain Key Drivers Market attention remained firmly focused on developments surrounding the conflict involving Iran and ongoing diplomatic efforts to restore stability in the region.

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US President Donald Trump expressed optimism that Washington and Tehran could reach an interim peace agreement in the near term. His comments contradicted reports carried by Iranian state media suggesting that discussions with the US had been suspended due to the fighting in Lebanon. Another round of talks between Israel and Lebanon is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Despite hopes for diplomacy, military activity in the region intensified. Iran launched ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain, although the projectiles either broke apart during flight or were intercepted. At the same time, US forces carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, according to a statement from US Central Command posted on X.

The latest developments added to concerns over disruptions in global energy supplies. Oil prices extended gains for a third straight session, with Brent crude moving closer to $97 per barrel.

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Investors have been closely monitoring the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy shipping route. Prolonged disruption to energy flows through the region could push oil prices higher, potentially fuelling inflation worldwide.

Rising inflation remains a major concern for financial markets because it could prompt central banks to maintain restrictive monetary policies. Higher interest rates generally act as a headwind for precious metals since gold and silver do not offer interest income, making interest-bearing assets relatively more attractive.

Adding to those concerns, fresh economic data from the United States showed labour market conditions remained robust. Job openings increased in April to their highest level in nearly two years, while layoffs declined, suggesting continued strength in the world's largest economy.

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The stronger-than-expected jobs data reinforced market expectations that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates elevated for an extended period. Those expectations have limited gains in precious metals even as geopolitical risks continue to support safe-haven demand.

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Technical Triggers Renisha Chainani, Head - Research at Augmont noted that Gold and Silver have recovered from its recent lows as investors adopted a wait-and-see stance ahead of Middle East peace talks. Lebanon announced a limited ceasefire between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel, but wider geopolitical risks kept traders cautious. Earlier, traders widely anticipated a 60-day ceasefire extension over the weekend. Instead, both sides have entrenched themselves around their respective red lines, and no agreement has been reached, she added.

For silver she said, "Silver remains range-bound between $72 and $78.50. It too has recovered from the lower boundary and is now expected to climb toward the upper boundary."

Meanwhile, she also noted that Gold stays range-bound between $4,450 and $4,600. Prices have rebounded from the lower edge of the range and are now expected to advance toward the upper edge.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.