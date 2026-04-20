Silver rate today tanks around ₹5,000 on firm dollar, Hormuz tensions spark inflation fears

Silver price today edged lower as the dollar strengthened, while renewed tensions in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices higher and reignited inflation concerns.
MCX Silver rates fell around 2% to ₹2,52,250 per kg on Monday, April 20, while MCX Gold price lost over 1% to ₹2,57,142 per 10 grams.
Among key metals, spot silver fell 0.5% to $80.36 per ounce. Platinum held steady at $2,103.38, while palladium slipped 0.1% to $1,556.45.
Spot gold was down 0.4% at $4,809.71 per ounce, as of 0155 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since April 13 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures for June delivery declined 1% to $4,829.40.
The dollar index strengthened, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose 0.5%, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets like precious metals.
Oil prices jumped and global equity markets turned volatile as rising tensions in the Middle East kept shipping activity in and out of the Gulf to a bare minimum.
Geopolitical risks escalated after the U.S. seized an Iranian cargo ship attempting to breach its blockade, with Iran warning of retaliation. This raised concerns that the ceasefire between the two countries may not hold even for the brief two-day period it was expected to remain in force.
Tehran also signalled it would not participate in a second round of negotiations that the U.S. had planned before the ceasefire expires on Tuesday, adding further uncertainty to global markets.
According to Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Silver prices are currently holding above the ₹2,48,000–2,45,000 support zone, which corresponds to the 20-week moving average and is critical for trend stability.
"A deeper weekly support likely to lie near ₹2,40,000 - 2,35,000, marking the prior consolidation base. On the upside, ₹2,60,000 - 2,65,000 remains a likely key resistance band, and only a sustained weekly close above this zone would confirm trend continuation, while failure could keep silver range-bound," it predicted.
Meanwhile, Tata Mutual Fund also noted that Silver is a developing growth story, and the long-term trend is highly dependent on the broad recovery in industrial demand. One can look for a staggered approach to invest in the medium term to long-term investment, considering the volatile nature of the commodity, it suggested.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.
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