Simca Advertising share price hits in 5% upper circuit after a weak debut

Simca Advertising share price made a weak debut on NSE SME today. Simca Advertising share price today opened at ₹156, which is 14.75% lower than the issue price of ₹183.
Post a weak debut, the stock was locked in at a 5% upper circuit at ₹163.40 per share. Simca Advertising share price touched an intraday low of ₹148.20 per share today.
The ₹58 crore SME IPO was open for subscription from 8 May to 12 May. The issue was priced at ₹174– ₹183 per share. Simca Advertising IPO subscription status on the third bidding day was 69.09 times, as per chittorgarh.com
Simca Advertising Ltd operates in the out-of-home (OOH) advertising segment, primarily across Mumbai and Maharashtra. The company offers a wide range of outdoor advertising solutions including hoardings, gantries, bus panels, bus shelters, kiosks, utility displays, and vinyl signage, helping brands engage with consumers in high-visibility public locations.
Simca Advertising caters to clients across multiple sectors, including advertising agencies, entertainment, real estate, fashion and lifestyle, insurance, and government organisations. The company focuses on designing customised advertising campaigns based on audience behaviour, location analytics, and brand objectives to maximise reach and visibility.
The company currently manages over 100 OOH media assets across key arterial roads, commercial hubs, major junctions, and market areas in Mumbai. It is also ISO 9001:2015 certified, reflecting its commitment to maintaining quality standards across its operations and services.
The IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 31.71 lakh equity shares aggregating up to approximately ₹58 crore. The company plans to raise around ₹58.04 crore through the fresh issue component.
The minimum application size is 600 shares per lot. Retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of two lots, or 1,200 shares, translating into an investment of ₹2,19,600 at the upper end of the price band. For HNI investors, the minimum application size is 3 lots, or 1,800 shares, totalling ₹3,29,400.
Simca Advertising plans to utilise the proceeds from its IPO towards several growth and expansion initiatives. The company intends to invest in the purchase and installation of LED advertising screens to strengthen its digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising network.
A portion of the funds will also be used to support its strategic collaboration with Capital World Media Services Pvt. Ltd. to monetise 20 LED digital advertising screens. Additionally, the IPO proceeds will be deployed to meet incremental working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
Socradamus Capital Pvt. Ltd serves as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd acts as the registrar for the issue. The Market Maker for the company is Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.