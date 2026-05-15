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Simca Advertising share price hits in 5% upper circuit after a weak debut

Simca Advertising debuted poorly on NSE SME, opening at 156, 14.75% below the issue price. The stock reached an intraday low of 148.20 but was locked at a 5% upper circuit of 163.40 after the initial drop.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published15 May 2026, 11:50 AM IST
Simca Advertising share price hits in 5% upper circuit after a weak debut
Simca Advertising share price hits in 5% upper circuit after a weak debut
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Simca Advertising share price made a weak debut on NSE SME today. Simca Advertising share price today opened at 156, which is 14.75% lower than the issue price of 183.

Post a weak debut, the stock was locked in at a 5% upper circuit at 163.40 per share. Simca Advertising share price touched an intraday low of 148.20 per share today.

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The 58 crore SME IPO was open for subscription from 8 May to 12 May. The issue was priced at 174– 183 per share. Simca Advertising IPO subscription status on the third bidding day was 69.09 times, as per chittorgarh.com

Simca Advertising Ltd operates in the out-of-home (OOH) advertising segment, primarily across Mumbai and Maharashtra. The company offers a wide range of outdoor advertising solutions including hoardings, gantries, bus panels, bus shelters, kiosks, utility displays, and vinyl signage, helping brands engage with consumers in high-visibility public locations.

Also Read | Simca Advertising IPO Day 3: GMP signals 17% listing pop — Check subscription

Simca Advertising caters to clients across multiple sectors, including advertising agencies, entertainment, real estate, fashion and lifestyle, insurance, and government organisations. The company focuses on designing customised advertising campaigns based on audience behaviour, location analytics, and brand objectives to maximise reach and visibility.

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The company currently manages over 100 OOH media assets across key arterial roads, commercial hubs, major junctions, and market areas in Mumbai. It is also ISO 9001:2015 certified, reflecting its commitment to maintaining quality standards across its operations and services.

Also Read | Simca Advertising IPO allotment in focus today; 6 steps to check status

Simca Advertising IPO details

The IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 31.71 lakh equity shares aggregating up to approximately 58 crore. The company plans to raise around 58.04 crore through the fresh issue component.

The minimum application size is 600 shares per lot. Retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of two lots, or 1,200 shares, translating into an investment of 2,19,600 at the upper end of the price band. For HNI investors, the minimum application size is 3 lots, or 1,800 shares, totalling 3,29,400.

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Simca Advertising plans to utilise the proceeds from its IPO towards several growth and expansion initiatives. The company intends to invest in the purchase and installation of LED advertising screens to strengthen its digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising network.

A portion of the funds will also be used to support its strategic collaboration with Capital World Media Services Pvt. Ltd. to monetise 20 LED digital advertising screens. Additionally, the IPO proceeds will be deployed to meet incremental working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Socradamus Capital Pvt. Ltd serves as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd acts as the registrar for the issue. The Market Maker for the company is Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd.

Also Read | Simca Advertising IPO GMP jumps! Check subscription status and other details

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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