Simhavalokana 2024: Mr. Market’s 10 lessons in the year gone by
Summary
- Recently, the writer of this piece narrated the story of an investing ‘miss’ to a friend. The friend mockingly responded: “Dumbledores don’t make money in bull markets.” What was the mistake? Read on.
Mumbai: The Sanskrit language has a fascinating lexicon. It may not match up to English in the size of vocabulary but more than makes up for it by morphing the same word into different context-dependent meanings. Unravelling the common thread between these seemingly different meanings is like solving a crossword.
In Sanskrit, the word for a tooth, a bird and a Brahmin is the same: Dwij. Literally translated, it means ‘twice-born’. Milk teeth give way to permanent teeth; a bird is born as an egg before it is born in its avian form and Brahmin is believed to be spiritually reborn after the thread ceremony.
Or take the word simhavalokana. As a lion walks in the jungle, he periodically stops and looks back at the path he traversed. This retrospective glance is called simhavalokana but at an abstract level, it means reviewing elapsed time. As an investor, this is my simhavalokana for the year, or for the listicle-minded, ten (+1) things that Mr. Market taught me in 2024.