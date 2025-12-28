Simhavalokana 2025: 10 things that Mr Market taught us in the year gone by

7. If it is a mean-reverting variable, it will mean revert

The Indian rupee did not have a great 2025. In fact, it was the worst performing Asian currency against the US dollar and ended at the bottom of the pile amongst its emerging market peers. Several reasons have been cited for this, but the most convincing one seems to be ‘mean-reversion’—simply put, if a variable tends to gravitate towards its mean value, sooner or later it will do so. Currencies are generally mean-reverting: in that if the inflows or outflows gets very lop-sided, it causes the demand and supply dynamic to automatically adjust. The mean here is the value of the currency against a basket of its trading partners, or what economists call the real effective exchange rate (REER).