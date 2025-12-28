Simhavalokana 2025: 10 things that Mr Market taught us in the year gone by

Mumbai: When the editor-in-chief of this venerable publication wondered whether this column could be about what to expect from financial markets in 2026, it felt like a ‘Et tu, Brute’ stab. For over a decade, this year-end piece has been called ‘Simhavalokana’, which in Sanskrit means a contemplative look back at the path that one has travelled. The rationale behind writing this as a look-back piece was threefold—first, Yogi Berra got it right when he said, “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future;” second, a surfeit of 2026 outlooks makes a look back piece stand out; and most importantly, the compliance department of any professional money management firm visibly relaxes when one tells them that the column is all about the past and has nothing to do with the future.