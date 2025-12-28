Simhavalokana 2025: 10 things that Mr Market taught us in the year gone by

Mumbai: When the editor-in-chief of this venerable publication wondered whether this column could be about what to expect from financial markets in 2026, it felt like a ‘Et tu, Brute’ stab. For over a decade, this year-end piece has been called ‘Simhavalokana’, which in Sanskrit means a contemplative look back at the path that one has travelled. The rationale behind writing this as a look-back piece was threefold—first, Yogi Berra got it right when he said, “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future;” second, a surfeit of 2026 outlooks makes a look back piece stand out; and most importantly, the compliance department of any professional money management firm visibly relaxes when one tells them that the column is all about the past and has nothing to do with the future.
Assuming that my editor friend’s barely perceptible nod was a go-ahead, here are 10 things that Mr Market taught us in the year gone by.
1. India discovers international investing
Relative to the emerging markets index, 2025 has been the worst year for India’s equity returns in over three decades. But strangely, it did not feel that way. At social gatherings, fellow investors have proudly flaunted their holdings in a wide array of international assets—ranging from Korean and Brazilian exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to commodity funds and global defence stocks. A generous overseas remittance allowance of $250,000 per head, a wide range of low-priced products to choose from and relative ease of transacting have all contributed to this trend. Data from India Data Hub shows that Indians have remitted an annualized $2 billion in the first six months of 2025-26 for international investments via the liberalized remittance scheme (LRS) route. This sum has grown at an annualized rate of over 35% over the past five years.
To be sure, this is a nascent change but one that seems likely to be here to stay. It’s natural that as a country climbs up the prosperity curve, its investors will look to own globally diversified assets, and India is following that path. The heartening change is that Indian investors have matured enough to not mix up patriotism and international investing.
2. Thank God for domestic flows
Not a day has passed in 2025 without investors thanking the resilient retail flow into mutual funds. That money, in turn, has generally kept large-cap domestic stocks well bid. The brutal valuation derating of comparable global business models, where growth prospects have dimmed, is a daily lesson in gratitude. Take the example of global tech services companies. They offer similar, if not slightly better, earnings prospects than their Indian peers and yet trade at cheaper multiples. Moreover, given the unexciting growth outlook, international companies have suffered a deeper derating than the Indian ones.
The other upshot is that the steady trickle of retail money has also reduced the price volatility of Indian indices, helping investors feel confident of allocating more of their household savings to equities.
3. “Man is a deterministic device…”
There was a strong consensus after Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs that they would lead to rise in inflation in the US, causing the Federal Reserve to hike rates. The hikes would lead to lower economic growth or even a recession. In that backdrop, the fiscal strains would worsen, causing the bond markets to revolt. The macro storyline was neat and convincing, and yet none of it has happened, at least in 2025.
In fact, increased tariffs added almost a full percentage point of gross domestic product (GDP) to fiscal revenue, and capital spending on artificial intelligence (AI) by the hyperscalers kept economic growth and the stock markets in reasonable shape. Neither has the dreaded inflation monster reared up its ugly head yet. Michael Lewis’ book The Undoing Project has a great line: “Man is a deterministic device thrown into a probabilistic universe.” This underlines our affinity for linear stories in a world that actually looks like a complex decision tree.
4. The IPO juggernaut rolls on
India is on track for a record year for initial public offerings (IPOs), with nearly a 100 new issues hitting the mainboard exchanges. Surprisingly, this has happened against the backdrop of tepid single-digit returns for the Nifty and an almost 10% drop in the Nifty Small Cap Index. The market internals are even worse, with almost half of the top 500 stocks down at least 20% from their respective all-time highs.
The question then is: why are investors devouring new IPOs with such gusto while ignoring a large cohort of already listed companies. A possible reason could be dwindling liquidity across listed stocks. India’s overall market capitalization has increased by over $1 trillion between December 2023 and December 2025, and yet the number of stocks with average daily trading volumes of over $10 million has declined from almost 300 to 260.
Secondly, relative to index weight, most mutual funds are quite full up in their positions with respect to the frontline names. Both these factors together mean that an IPO is one of the few avenues left to deploy sizable capital without an impact cost. Sometimes, this is accompanied by the lure of quick listing windfall as well.
Whatever the reason, the strong IPO showing in the backdrop of a tepid market was a reminder of another Yogi Berra line: “In theory, there is no difference between theory and practice. In practice there is.”
5. The flip side of consolidation
The last edition of this column highlighted the rising levels of consolidation in different industries, from airlines to cement. An inflection towards market share consolidation in any industry generally provides a profitable entry point for investors. However, rising consolidation can be detrimental to the consumers, not just because of shifts in pricing power but also due to reduction of slack in the system. This was evidenced in the domestic aviation space, which is almost a duopoly. A recent analysis by Business Standard revealed that the level of consolidation has reached its highest point in the last 15 years across eight major industries in India.
While this may be good for investors, it can create a consumer or regulatory backlash that can eventually lead to price capping, increased costs, and hence reduced profitability—negating the very factors that draw investors to consolidated sectors. As Spiderman’s aunt would have said: “With greater market share comes greater responsibility.”
6. Beware the determined new entrant
While consolidation was the defining theme in many industries, increased competition made an appearance in sectors that have enjoyed a competitive status quo for a long time. Investors tend to brush this away initially and try to take advantage of price corrections in the stocks of the incumbents. The investment logic is that fringe players are losing market share to the new entrant and not the established leaders. Given the long peace that has hitherto reigned in the sector, the established players tend to have years of solid growth and return ratios and now seem to be available at relatively reasonable prices. This combination of quality and growth at reasonable valuation is seductive to most investors.
The learning, however, is that when a credible competitor with deep pockets enters a space, the odds are that you will be better served by heading for the exit. It may be true that the incumbents’ financials look just fine, but the fear of a long-drawn battle will cause a derating that will more than negate the growth. We saw this with the entry of Reliance Industries in telecom and recently with the entry of the Chinese food delivery giant Meituan in the Middle East. Waiting for the new normal in market shares to emerge is a better strategy in such situations.
7. If it is a mean-reverting variable, it will mean revert
The Indian rupee did not have a great 2025. In fact, it was the worst performing Asian currency against the US dollar and ended at the bottom of the pile amongst its emerging market peers. Several reasons have been cited for this, but the most convincing one seems to be ‘mean-reversion’—simply put, if a variable tends to gravitate towards its mean value, sooner or later it will do so. Currencies are generally mean-reverting: in that if the inflows or outflows gets very lop-sided, it causes the demand and supply dynamic to automatically adjust. The mean here is the value of the currency against a basket of its trading partners, or what economists call the real effective exchange rate (REER).
For the better part of the last three years, the INR was overvalued on this measure. It is only over the last six months that this overvaluation has been corrected, and the currency has reverted towards its mean. The fascinating part is that this reversion is rarely automatic or time-bound. It may take months, years, or even decades to happen, which is why forex traders often quote Lenin: “There are decades when nothing happens and there are weeks when decades happen.”
8. Not everything makes sense in a spreadsheet
Whenever someone buys a house, there is almost always someone else who tells them how it is financially prudent to rent than to buy. Rental yields in India are barely 3% and the amount of money that one is using to buy a house can be easily invested in other assets to pay for the rent and still leave a comfortable surplus. And yet, Indians have bought a lot of houses in the last few years. Apart from the psychological comfort of owning a house, the assurance of a permanent place to come home to lets one take more risk in other parts of the portfolio, and that can compensate for the few percentage points between rental yields and opportunity cost of money.
Similarly, even after a decade since mutual funds introduced direct plans, 70% of equity assets under management (AUM) remains distributor-driven in what are called regular schemes. On an Excel spreadsheet, opting for a direct plan is a no-brainer, and yet a large majority of investors opt to use a distributor.
However, recent systematic investment plan (SIP) data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) shows that investors who invest via distributors tend to stay invested longer. Almost 52% stay invested for more than three years versus just 36% who invest via direct schemes. The value of someone trustworthy to talk to, when market ups and downs are causing anxiety, is hard to capture in basis points. When that person ensures that you stay on the course along the right road of good investing, the portfolio impact can be huge but cannot be estimated in the spreadsheet analysis of direct versus regular plans.
9. Macro correlations work till they don’t
For many years, conventional wisdom held that gold and other precious metals did well when the global monetary cycle was in an easing mode. The underlying logic is sound: as when an increasing amount of money chases a fixed supply of a thing, the price of that thing goes up. Put differently, when real yields on fixed income products are high or rising, gold, which does not offer any yield, underperforms.
This macro relationship has broadly held up for many years until it did not. The turning point was the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the subsequent freezing of Russian reserves. Despite the Federal Reserve being in a hiking cycle from March 2022, gold prices doubled from the last quarter of 2022 till September 2025, when the Fed started easing.
The interesting part is that gold prices have continued their upward march even as the Fed has started easing and stopped tightening its balance sheet. So now, when economists are asked the question “Under what macro environment does gold do well?” they do not have a clear answer. Gold is now a hedge against anything that you are scared of—inflation, geopolitical tensions, the demise of the fiat money system, and the risk of being shut out of global financial markets. With that kind of all-encompassing narrative, all macroeconomic correlations of the past have broken down.
10. Inherent contradictions
As a child, the most confusing book I ever read was the Compendium of Idioms and Proverbs. It seemed like the author could not make up his mind because he said, “Nothing ventured, nothing gained” and followed it up with “It is better to be safe than sorry.” For me, this confusion carried into the investing world too because just as investors are cautioned with “don’t catch a falling knife,” they are also advised to “buy when there is blood on the street.”
Over time, one makes peace with the inherent contradictions in investing advice and learns to lean on the right quote with the benefit of hindsight. Mr Market is like the author of the idioms and proverbs book. He can make you learn one thing one year only to make you completely unlearn it the next. But that’s what makes the game of investing interesting. Unlike hard sciences, there are no eternal truths, and if that unpredictability excites you, you may have stumbled upon a lifelong passion.
Happy investing, fellow travellers! I wish you a great 2026.
Swanand Kelkar is managing partner at Breakout Capital. Views are personal and not a recommendation.