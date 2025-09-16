Sindhu Trade Links share price jumps around 18% following rally in Indian stock market, trade volume jumps 17.55 times

Small-cap stock under ₹50, Sindhu Trade Links share price jumped almost 18 percent to ₹28.76 on Tuesday after witnessing a sharp surge in trade volumes, which spiked 17.55 times. The stock has snapped its four-day losing streak ith today's gains. This comes in the wake of broader market gains. Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 jumped over half a percent in today's deals.

Advertisement

However, Sindhu Trade Links has come under the Additional Surveillance Indicator as the stock has displayed heightened volatility and valuation concerns. The company’s price-to-earnings (PE) ratio remained above 50 for the past four trailing quarters, indicating expensive valuations compared to broader market averages. On the trading front, the scrip witnessed a close-to-close price movement of over 75 percent in the last six months, while the high-low price variation exceeded 100 percent during the same period. Over the past one year, the high-low variation was even steeper, crossing 200 percent, reflecting sharp swings in investor sentiment and trading activity.

Sindhu Trade Links Stock Performance Sindhu Trade Links has remained positive over the past year. The smallcap stock has risen over 16 percent in the last 1 year. It has surged 123 percent from its 52-week low of ₹12.90, hit in March 2025, giving multibagger returns. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week high of ₹39.25 in July 2025.

Advertisement

In the last 6 months also, the scrip has more than doubled investor wealth, rallying 105 percent while it has added just 5 percent in last 3 months.

Sindhu Trade Links Q1 Results Sindhu Trade Links announced its Q1FY26 results, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹18.79 crore, a sharp decline from ₹71.49 crore in the same quarter last year. The company had posted a net loss of ₹58.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations dropped significantly to ₹165.34 crore in Q1FY26, compared with ₹554.09 crore in the year-ago period.

The Transportation, Logistics, Mining & Construction segment delivered revenue of ₹104.14 crore in the June quarter, broadly flat compared with ₹105.71 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, EBIT for the segment fell to ₹18.74 crore from ₹24.42 crore on a YoY basis.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Overseas Coal Mining & Trading segment saw revenue decline to ₹30.04 crore in Q1FY26, with EBIT slipping to ₹8.70 crore.

About Sindhu Trade Links Sindhu Trade Links Limited, incorporated in 1992 and based in Gurugram, operates across mining, transportation, logistics, and power generation. The company is also engaged in coal trading, oil drilling, spare parts, finance, and media activities. It was formerly known as Bhandari Consultancy and Finance Limited before being renamed in 2011.