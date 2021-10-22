Singapore Exchange opens office in Gift City, NSE-SGX Connect may start in Jan

“With mutual growth and liquidity as our focus, we are working together to serve market participants around the world and create value for our customers. We are delighted that Gift City, India’s first IFSC, shares our ambition to drive capital flows and economic growth. GIFT City has embarked on many initiatives to establish itself as a regional hub for international financial services, and a leading gateway for global capital flows into and out of India," said Loh Boon Chye, CEO, SGX.