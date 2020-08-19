MUMBAI: The Singapore government and its investment arms poured in $670 million in ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Ltd, and Bandhan Bank Ltd in the first half of August, showed exchange filings made by the private sector lenders.

The government of Singapore was the largest individual investor in the qualified institutional placements of ICICI Bank and mortgage financier HDFC, investing ₹1,662.7 crore and ₹1,336.9 crore, respectively.

In addition, Singapore’s state investment firms GIC and Temasek picked up shares worth ₹1,254.7 crore and ₹769.5 crore each in Bandhan Bank’s secondary share sale, when its promoter entity sold a 20% stake to trim its shareholding to comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s rules.

Together, these investors bought shares worth ₹5,023.8 crore (around $670 million) during the period.

"The last few deals have seen big sums of capital coming from the Singapore state. They are bullish and betting big on India financials," said a banker who advised one of the above mentioned firms on fundraise.

To be sure, these are not the only financial services investments by Singapore in Indian financial services companies since the covid-19 pandemic began. Singapore’s investment entities have also picked up shares in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd worth ₹842 crore in June, and in Au Small Finance Bank Ltd where they purchased shares worth ₹103.5 crore in May.

In July, Singapore state entities had invested ₹688.9 crore in the IPO of Mindspace Business Parks' Reit.

Singapore state investment firms are already major investors in Indian financial companies such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd.

GIC and Temasek have been among the most active foreign investors across public and private companies in India.

According to data from deals tracker Venture Intelligence, since 2015 GIC and Temasek have committed almost $9.75 billion in Indian companies.

These investments in Indian public markets by Singapore indicates the strong foreign capital flows that markets have seen in the last few months, driving recovery from the March lows of March due to the pandemic.

Sunil Khaitan, India head, global capital markets at Bank of America said capital flows into domestic stock markets are expected to continue in the coming months and will drive fundraising by Indian companies.

"Investors are keen to back companies that are intent on raising funds to pay off debt and improve their balance sheet. Our discussions with investors indicate that many are willing to go beyond the top tier companies and focus on well governed mid-cap names," he said.

