Singapore kicks off new era of SPACs in Asia with string of listings

“When we decided to launch a series of SPACs, we said at the time that if there is a window to launch in Asia before the U.S., we will try to pursue that," said Antoine Flamarion, co-founder of Tikehau Capital, which manages 31.8 billion euros, the equivalent of $36.1 billion. “You have thousands of SPACs in the U.S. It’s very differentiating to start in Asia," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}